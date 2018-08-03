Oak Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. VF comprises 3.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in VF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 152,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in VF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 372,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in VF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,119,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 619,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $94.47.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.