NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “NYMT reported 2Q18 comprehensive income of $0.15, versus its dividend of $0.20, partly due to lower average earning assets and a low volume of distressed mortgage sales.””

Several other research firms also recently commented on NYMT. BidaskClub raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYMT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 244,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,698. The company has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 88.83 and a quick ratio of 88.83. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. equities analysts anticipate that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 85.9% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 830,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 317,413 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

