NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.82. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $521,974.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $375,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

