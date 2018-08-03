NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 11,838 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 116,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 169,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific opened at $33.27 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $982,905.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,401,605 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.