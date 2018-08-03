Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Given Media Impact Score of 0.31

News headlines about Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4280784209575 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE JPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,078. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

