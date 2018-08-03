Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,028. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $15.46.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund
There is no company description available for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
