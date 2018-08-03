Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,999. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

