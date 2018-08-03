Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,621 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd comprises about 2.8% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 372,370 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 263,418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 738,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,365 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,637 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd traded up $0.08, hitting $13.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,839. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

