NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.06% of NutriSystem worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NutriSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NutriSystem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 1,160.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRI. DA Davidson cut NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NutriSystem opened at $39.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. NutriSystem Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

