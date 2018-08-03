Nutrien (NTR) Shares Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) shot up 0.8% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.44. 202,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,423,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

