Nutrien (NTR) PT Set at $63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien traded up $0.07, reaching $57.75, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,643,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,588. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $73,147,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.