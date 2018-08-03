Nutrien (NTR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.53.

Nutrien traded down $0.93, reaching $56.75, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 126,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

