Nutrien (NTR) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Nutrien opened at $57.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,312,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,661,000 after buying an additional 2,988,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,297,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

