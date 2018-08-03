Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO)

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.15) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.
Shares of LIO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 636 ($8.36). 67,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,948. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 375.25 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($8.15).
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.