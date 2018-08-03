Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO)

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.15) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of LIO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 636 ($8.36). 67,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,948. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 375.25 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($8.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

