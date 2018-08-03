Nullex (NLX) Price Down 5% This Week

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Nullex has a market cap of $853,860.00 and approximately $12,069.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nullex has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Nullex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00073379 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005726 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011052 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Nullex

Nullex (CRYPTO:NLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial . The official website for Nullex is nullex.io

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

