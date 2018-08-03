Nucleus Vision Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Zebpay, Koinex and IDEX. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $43.01 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003502 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00377421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00188584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,436,425,098 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Binance, Zebpay, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.