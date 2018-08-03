Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.25 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.66-3.81 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises traded up $8.63, hitting $84.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,577,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $271,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

