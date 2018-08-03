Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97-1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises traded up $8.63, hitting $84.55, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $269,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,663.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

