NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 18,105.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYLD opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.18.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s payout ratio is presently 153.09%.

In other news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About NRG Yield Inc Class C

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

