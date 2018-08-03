NRG Energy (NRG) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $31.90. NRG Energy shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 5625897 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 803.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

