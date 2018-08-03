Novartis AG (NVS) Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis opened at $84.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $234,152. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

