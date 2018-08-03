Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 10,657 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line traded up $0.13, hitting $49.81, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

