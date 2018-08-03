NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$66.18 million during the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative net margin of 84.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.52%.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust traded down C$0.07, hitting C$11.17, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

