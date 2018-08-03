Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $542,000 Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 193,319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 895,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 109,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF opened at $54.48 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

