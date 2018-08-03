Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.29 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.52 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

