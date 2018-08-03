Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,832. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.48%. research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $39,649.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,632.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 19,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $316,591.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,247 shares of company stock worth $1,913,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

