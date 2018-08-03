Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 55,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $266,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 19,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $316,591.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,946 in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

