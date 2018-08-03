Nordson (NDSN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wellington Shields cut Nordson from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 99,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,370. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 13,832.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

