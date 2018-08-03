NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRBAY. ValuEngine upgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S remained flat at $$10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 77,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,713. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. analysts expect that NORDEA Bk AB SW/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments.

