Nord/LB Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €28.00 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.42 ($35.79).

PSM stock opened at €22.67 ($26.67) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a 1 year high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

