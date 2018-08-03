Nord Anglia Education (NORD) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nord Anglia Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 41.0142867243051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nord Anglia Education opened at $38.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nord Anglia Education has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

