Norbord (OSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.27 million. Norbord had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,746. Norbord has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Norbord to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

