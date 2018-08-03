Noodles & Co (NDLS) Major Shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc Sells 526,541 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 526,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,265,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Catterton-Noodles, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of Noodles & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,778,420.00.

Shares of Noodles & Co traded down $0.05, reaching $10.20, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,841. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.63 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.29 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 715,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

