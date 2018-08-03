Nomura Downgrades Venator Materials (VNTR) to Neutral

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. Venator Materials has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.