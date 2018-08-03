Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 803,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,004,000 after purchasing an additional 273,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 380,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 367,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 133,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 361,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.99 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 53.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

