Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) traded down 8.2% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.89. 16,035,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 4,658,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock valued at $136,528,815. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $102,102,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,798,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,722,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,585,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $273,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.