Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 107.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 577,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 37.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 85,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RSP Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP Permian opened at $47.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $276.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.97 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RSPP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

