Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth opened at $31.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 63.57, a quick ratio of 74.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, EQC's same property portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.