Nippon Paint (NPCPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of “Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get "Nippon Paint alerts:

OTCMKTS NPCPF opened at $40.65 on Tuesday.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on “Nippon Paint (NPCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for "Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.