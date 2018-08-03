Nike (NKE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike opened at $78.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 48,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.