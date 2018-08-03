NIC (EGOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NIC traded down $0.65, reaching $15.95, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

