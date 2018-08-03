NIC (EGOV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

EGOV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC opened at $16.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,495,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 223,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NIC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NIC by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 204,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in NIC by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 777,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.