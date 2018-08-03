NIC (EGOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of EGOV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,567. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

