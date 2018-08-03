Newpark Resources (NR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NR stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,535,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,037,000 after purchasing an additional 88,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,773.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,618,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,006,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,702,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $21,674,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

