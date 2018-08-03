Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $466.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group traded down $0.17, reaching $13.18, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,635. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.