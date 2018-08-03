NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

NLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered NewLink Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NewLink Genetics opened at $3.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.37. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. equities analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest Talarico III sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $66,544.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

