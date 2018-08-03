New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54,066 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $129,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,755,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,728 shares of company stock valued at $117,260,514 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

