New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,182 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Allstate worth $56,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,859,000 after buying an additional 528,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 143.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 507,585 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 44.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,371,000 after buying an additional 377,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after buying an additional 316,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.