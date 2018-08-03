New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,664 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,734,000 after buying an additional 3,344,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after buying an additional 3,199,255 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,490,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,511.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 1,161,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,304.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after buying an additional 1,011,516 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,875.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $8,341,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

