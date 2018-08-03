New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.98 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $73,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 879,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after purchasing an additional 673,671 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 452,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 364,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3,264.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 368,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 357,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $122.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.